President Ilham Aliyev: Historic events took place in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

Trend:

Historic events have taken place in Azerbaijan's oil and gas sector in 2017, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev said this in his congratulations to the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and New Year.

“The issue of extending the life of the “Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli” field has been resolved. The contract will remain in effect until 2050 and fetch billions of dollars in profit to our country. The bonus paid to Azerbaijan alone exceeds $3 billion. It is possible to say that the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor has entered its final stages. The opening of the TANAP project is expected next year. This is also a historic event. Azerbaijan is turning into a very important partner in ensuring the energy security of Europe,” President Aliyev said.

As the President of Azerbaijan noted, there was another historic event this year – the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was opened in Baku.

“Baku-Tbilisi-Kars will be the shortest and the most reliable link between Asia and Europe. Azerbaijan will derive both economic and political dividends from this for decades to come. Azerbaijan is turning into an important transit country. If we also look at the North-South transport corridor, we can see that Azerbaijan is becoming a strategic transport hub of global proportions, even though we do not have access to the world ocean,” added the head of state.

