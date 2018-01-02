EU-Azerbaijan cooperation successfully developed in 2017, says envoy

2 January 2018 00:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The year 2017 was successful in terms of cooperation between the European Union and Azerbaijan, Kestutis Jankauskas, head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan told Trend.

He reminded that last year Azerbaijan and the EU started work on a comprehensive agreement, stressing that activities in this direction are intensifying.

"As you know, in late November Brussels hosted a very successful Eastern Partnership Summit, and Azerbaijan and the EU improved understanding of each other's positions and priorities. Both sides stressed the importance of developing cooperation," the ambassador said.

Jankauskas further noted that the negotiations between the European Union and Azerbaijan on an aviation agreement have become more intensive and almost close to completion.

"We can say that the agreement is ready for 99 percent. At present, intensive work is underway to complete it. Given all these, I can say that in the relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan there was a very positive dynamics and we must continue our work basing on this factor," he said.

Speaking about the prospects of cooperation between Baku and Brussels in 2018, the diplomat noted that the existing dynamics of relations will be kept and strengthened. Furthermore, he added, attention will be focused on getting results that are more concrete.

"One of such results can be the completion of the aviation agreement. In addition, in the coming year concrete results can be achieved on a comprehensive agreement," the EU envoy said.

Azernews Newspaper
