Minister: Azerbaijani Armed Forces must be always ready for carrying out combat missions

7 January 2018 12:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

The troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces must be always ready for carrying out combat missions, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remarks at the meeting in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message.

The deputy defense ministers, commanders of the armed forces, chiefs of the main directorates, departments also attended the meeting.

The minister also set tasks for commanders and stressed that the combat and moral-psychological training of personnel must be improved.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
High-Tech Park creating platform for Chinese, Azerbaijani business relations
ICT 18:53
Azerbaijan, Netherlands may open trading houses (Exclusive)
Economy news 08:02
Criminal case initiated over missing Azerbaijani mountaineers
Society 6 January 15:08
Int'l events, railroad likely to boost tourism in Tabriz, Nakhchivan (Exclusive) (PHOTO)
Business 6 January 14:41
Status of pipeline projects in Azerbaijan as of December 2017
Oil&Gas 6 January 14:20
Azerbaijan records fall in Facebook users’ activity
ICT 6 January 11:57
Sales of notebooks, netbooks grow in Azerbaijan
ICT 6 January 11:03
Logistics - a priority for co-op between Azerbaijan, Czech Republic
Economy news 6 January 08:08
Int'l events, railroad likely to boost tourism in Tabriz, Nakhchivan (Exclusive)
Business 6 January 00:21
24 years pass since successful Horadiz operation of Azerbaijani army
Politics 6 January 00:01
SOFAZ sells over $3.5B to Azerbaijani banks
Economy news 5 January 17:29
Electricity generation down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 5 January 15:46
No need to ban poultry meat imports from Russia, Azerbaijan says
Society 5 January 15:37
Azerbaijan's PACE delegation to include new members
Politics 5 January 14:57
Almost 1.7 million tourists from Azerbaijan visit Georgia
Georgia 5 January 14:32
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Military Prosecutor’s Office sign joint action plan
Politics 5 January 12:47
Demand less than supply at CBA auction
Economy news 5 January 12:37
Azerbaijani exports gain “second wind” in 2017
Economy news 5 January 12:04