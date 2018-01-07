Minister: Azerbaijani Armed Forces must be always ready for carrying out combat missions

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

The troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces must be always ready for carrying out combat missions, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remarks at the meeting in Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message.

The deputy defense ministers, commanders of the armed forces, chiefs of the main directorates, departments also attended the meeting.

The minister also set tasks for commanders and stressed that the combat and moral-psychological training of personnel must be improved.

