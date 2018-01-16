Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Turkey to continue large projects in 2018 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:51)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Volkan Bozkir.

Head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Volkan Bozkir extended greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to President Ilham Aliyev.

Volkan Bozkir noted that he is in Baku to attend a meeting organized in partnership with the Committee for International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties of Azerbaijan’s Parliament.

Recalling the fact that a few days later Azerbaijan will commemorate the anniversary of the bloody events of 20 January, the Turkish parliamentarian pointed out that the year 2018 will feature a number of landmark events too.

He noted that the year will solemnly mark a number of events, including the centenary of the foundation of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, centenary of Baku’s liberation from the Armenian occupation by the Caucasus Islamic Army, as well as the 25th anniversary of Turkey's becoming the first state to recognize Azerbaijan as an independent state after it restored its independence.

President Ilham Aliyev said that he made three visits to Turkey over the past year, and hailed the importance of visits to Azerbaijan by the Turkish president, prime minister, as well as various ministers and MPs. Ilham Aliyev underlined the constantly strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries, saying that Azerbaijan and Turkey have always enjoyed close cooperation and mutual support within international organizations.

The head of state expressed his confidence that head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Volkan Bozkir’s visit to Baku will be successful and that the inter-parliamentary relations will further strengthen Azerbaijan-Turkey unity and cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the current year will be rich with landmark events in the history of Azerbaijan, saying Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to implement large projects.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and asked the head of the committee to extend his greetings to the Turkish president.

Then they posed for photographs.

