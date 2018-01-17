Azerbaijan lauds UN call to revitalize mediation for Karabakh conflict settlement (UPDATE)

17 January 2018 19:57 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 17:10)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Nigar Guliyeva – Trend:

Azerbaijan welcomes and supports the call of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to revitalize the OSCE Minsk Group’s activity on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict among the conflicts existing in Europe, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend Jan. 17.

Guterres made the remarks at an informal meeting of the UN General Assembly on Jan. 16.

Hajiyev said the UN secretary general noted correctly that the unresolved conflicts against the background of existing resources, opportunities and institutions in Europe can not be justified.

"Although the indivisibility of security is perceived as a single principle in Europe, unfortunately, the reality is far from this," he noted.

The aggressive Armenian separatism, which began in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in late 1980s, resulted in Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, the occupation of 20 percent of the country’s territory, bloody ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, and more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs, said Hajiyev.

In contravention of the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, the continuing occupation of territories of Azerbaijan, which is an OSCE member state, by another OSCE member state – Armenia – is still a serious threat to regional peace and security, noted the official.

Hajiyev said that Armenia ignores the UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884, demanding full and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Armenia’s aggressive policy, its attempts to obtain land by force, can be compared with unpleasant experience of Europe in the 30s and 40s of the 20th century, he added.

Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan will continue to work with the co-chairs and the international community to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and ensure lasting peace and security in the region based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the Helsinki Final Act, which mandate the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs.

