Azerbaijani delegation to partake in PACE winter session in new composition

19 January 2018 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The Azerbaijani delegation led by Samad Seyidov, head of Azerbaijani Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Ties, will leave for Strasbourg on Jan. 21 to take part in the PACE winter session, the Azerbaijani Parliament said Jan. 19.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for Cultural Affairs Rafael Huseynov, MPs Sahiba Gafarova, Sevinj Fataliyeva, Ganira Pashayeva, Ulviya Agayeva, Sabir Hajiyev, Elshad Hasanov, Vusal Huseynov, Fazil Mustafa, Asim Mollazade and Rovshan Rzayev.

A new PACE president will be elected at the event, and annual reports of the PACE Bureau and the Standing Committee will be presented.

The secretary general and the commissioner for human rights of the Council of Europe will report on the work carried out in 2017. A report on the activity of the Committee of Ministers of the organization will also be presented.

The visit will end on Jan. 28.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Azerbaijan commemorates 28th anniversary of January 20 tragedy
Politics 00:01
Ambassador: Establishing India- Azerbaijan direct flights to enhance flow of businessmen (Exclusive)
Tourism 19 January 22:41
Indian companies interested in Azerbaijan's industrial parks: ambassador (Exclusive)
Economy news 19 January 22:04
Azerbaijan exporting military products to over 10 countries
Politics 19 January 21:41
Number of internet providers down in Azerbaijan
ICT 19 January 21:03
Afghanistan interested in using Azerbaijan’s transit opportunities (PHOTO)
Economy news 19 January 20:48
Azerbaijan receives new modern military equipment (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 19 January 19:18
Azerbaijan producing new generation weapons
Society 19 January 18:45
Indian firms keen to work in Azerbaijan's petchem area, says Ambassador (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 19 January 18:13
Baku communication operator works on planning LTE network
ICT 19 January 18:12
Compulsory real estate insurance premiums up in Azerbaijan
Economy news 19 January 16:52
Azerbaijan needs new edition of Law on Telecommunications
ICT 19 January 16:00
HP recalling faulty laptop batteries in Azerbaijan due to fire risk
ICT 19 January 15:57
State operator of communication curtails SIP-telephony service
ICT 19 January 15:20
Azerbaijan's lost items service receives over 40 lost documents
ICT 19 January 15:15
Azerbaijan prepares project to study anomalous seismic processes
ICT 19 January 15:07
Azerbaijan needs to produce automobile tires (PHOTO)
Economy news 19 January 13:59
US expert: Large-scale fighting in Karabakh can renew at any time
Commentary 19 January 13:33