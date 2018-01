Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Russian LUKOIL company Vahid Alakbarov in Davos.

They discussed LUKOIL`s successful activity in Azerbaijan, noting that the company has been investing in the country for more than 20 years. They underlined that LUKOIL-SOCAR relations are developing successfully, and exchanged views over directions of future cooperation.

