Ilham Aliyev meets chairman of VTB Bank Management Board

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President and Chairman of VTB Bank Management Board Andrey Kostin in Davos.

Kostin stressed that VTB Bank is determined to develop its activities in Azerbaijan, expressing particular interest in increasing the volume of capital.

The VTB Bank president noted the importance of studying mutual investment opportunities and hailed successful cooperation with Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund. He thanked President Aliyev for giving support in these areas.

President Aliyev emphasized the expanding cooperation between the country and VTB Bank, stressing that Azerbaijan State Oil Fund is one of the active stockholders of the bank. The head of state noted Azerbaijan`s interest in broadening cooperation with VTB Bank, expressing his confidence that this will contribute to the expansion of the private sector`s activities in Azerbaijan.

