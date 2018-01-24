President Aliyev meets with Swiss president in Davos (PHOTO)

24 January 2018 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Swiss Federation Alain Berset in Davos.

The presidents hailed Azerbaijan-Switzerland bilateral relations in political, economic, energy and culture fields. President Alain Berset said Switzerland regards Azerbaijan as an important partner.

The global energy and transportation projects initiated by and involving Azerbaijan were highlighted during the meeting. It was noted that Azerbaijan has already become a transportation hub, the country`s role in ensuring Europe`s energy security was emphasized. The measures to diversify Azerbaijan`s economy, development of the country`s non-oil sector, mutual investment making, SOCAR`s successful activities in Switzerland were highlighted.

The importance of increasing trade between the two countries and defining new areas of cooperation was emphasized at the meeting.

