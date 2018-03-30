Azerbaijan’s CEC approves use of webcams in presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan started using web cameras during elections in 2008, Natig Mammadov, deputy chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), said commenting on the use of web cameras in elections.

The CEC deputy chairman said that there are still a number of countries that do not allow election observation via web cameras, while Azerbaijan does.

Mammadov noted that except for six electoral districts, cameras were installed in 119 electoral districts.

He stressed that web cameras enable direct monitoring of elections in 20 percent of polling stations.

Noting that cameras were installed in 1,000 electoral districts, the deputy chairman said this greatly facilitates the work of structures, which monitor elections.

“The monitoring structure should have at least 1,000 employees in order to observe at 1,000 electoral districts, and web cameras make this work much easier,” Mammadov said.

He emphasized that the other positive side of web cameras is that complaints and appeals in connection with elections are checked using webcam materials, the records of which can be submitted to a court.

Then the issue of using webcams in elections was put forward for voting and approved by CEC members.

Presidential election will be held in Azerbaijan on April 11.

