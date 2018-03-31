Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia agree on co-op in defense sphere (UPDATE)

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 12:21)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Nurettin Canikli and the Minister of Defense of Georgia Levan Izoria held a trilateral meeting in Turkey’s Giresun city on March 31, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message March 31.

During the meeting, issues on the prospects for the development of military cooperation, the processes taking place in the world and the region, the activities carried out in the sphere of ensuring peace, stability and economic development in the region and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.

It was stressed that friendly ties are developing between the three neighboring peoples, and the relations between the countries that have risen to the level of strategic partnership reflect the will of the three countries’ peoples.

It was noted that these ties, based on mutual trust, play an important role in establishing peace and stability, including continued development in the region, as well as ensuring the well-being of the three countries’ peoples.

Speaking at the meeting, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov brought to the attention of his colleagues that this year March 31 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as the 100th anniversary of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis.

The minister of defense noted that during the period from March 30 to April 3, 1918, more than 10,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and missing in Baku and other surrounding areas as a result of pogrom and riots by Armenian armed bands.

Nurettin Canikli expressed his condolences to the Azerbaijani people in connection with the genocide.

Following the meeting, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of defense.

During the press conference held after the talks, the defense ministers informed the mass media about the issues discussed and the outcome of the meeting.

Speaking to media representatives, Zakir Hasanov invited his colleagues to Azerbaijan to attend the next trilateral meeting of the defense ministers to be held in the country.

