Foreign ministry: Azerbaijan ready for substantive negotiations with Armenia (UPDATE)

31 May 2018 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 16:19)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan is ready for substantive negotiations with Armenia to achieve progress in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said in Baku May 31.

"The Armenian armed forces must be withdrawn from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and internally displaced people must return to their native lands through substantive negotiations," he said.

“The media representatives will be informed if proposals about holding the meeting are received,” Hajiyev added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
SOCAR Trading management changes
Oil&Gas 17:36
Azerbaijan's Accounting Chamber offers to tighten fiscal policy
Business 17:28
Azerbaijan reveals its non-oil export revenues
Economy news 17:25
Azerbaijan may extend grace period for residents of industrial parks
Economy news 17:16
Two more young persons become business owners with support of Bakcell (PHOTO)
ICT 17:16
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for June 1
Economy news 17:14
Economy minister: Azerbaijan invested over $1B in Russia’s economy
Economy news 17:13
President Aliyev receives delegation of European Commission
Politics 16:52
Management changes at Azerbaijan's AccessBank
Economy news 16:40
Azerbaijan’s business center opens in Russia’s Astrakhan (PHOTO)
Politics 16:32
SOCAR in talks to import gasoline in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:22
Foreign ministry: Azerbaijan ready for substantive negotiations with Armenia
Politics 16:19
Eurasia Drilling Company talks on BP’s using its rig off Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:16
Major entertainment center to appear on Baku Boulevard (PHOTO)
Society 15:57
Expected volumes of gas production from Azerbaijan's offshore gas project named
Oil&Gas 15:44
Turkey sees increase in number of Azerbaijani tourists in April
Tourism 15:28
TAP president updates on work at compressor stations (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:08
Russian company interested in supplying coiled tubing pipes to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14:07