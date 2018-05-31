President Aliyev receives delegation of European Commission (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:52)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by European Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources Gunther Oettinger.

The Head of State recalled with pleasure meetings with Gunther Oettinger previously held in Baku and at various international events.

Emphasizing importance of the official opening of the Southern Gas Corridor project, President Aliyev noted that this is of great importance from the point of view of ensuring the energy security in Europe, and appreciated the EU's support in realization of the Southern Gas Corridor and the contribution made by Oettinger.

Oettinger conveyed greetings of President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker to the head of state. He also wished the head of state success in his activities during the new presidential term and conveyed his congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijani Democratic Republic and the official opening of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Oettinger recalled with satisfaction the fruitful meetings held earlier with President Ilham Aliyev.

Touching upon the opening of the Southern Gas Corridor project, Oettinger assessed this as a very important event, further noting the importance of this energy corridor in terms of connecting Azerbaijan and the region with Europe.

The commissioner said that the Southern Gas Corridor is of global importance and implementation of this corridor, in turn, will give impetus to development of transport, agriculture, ICT and tourism in Azerbaijan and the region.

Oettinger confidently stressed that the structure he represents will further support global and regional projects of Azerbaijan, which will connect the EU with other regions of the world.

During the meeting, it was noted that the negotiations on a new partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU would be successfully concluded in the near future and that it would cover cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, cultural and all other fields.

The sides also noted fruitful cooperation with the EU in implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor, had a comprehensive exchange of views on issues related to creation and development of energy, investment, transport corridors, expansion of trade turnover.

President Aliyev expressed gratitude for the greetings of Jean-Claude Juncker and asked the commissioner to convey his greetings to the president of the European Commission.

