President Aliyev allocates funds for highway construction in Agsu district

31 May 2018 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures to build the highway Muganli-Ismayilli (seven kilometers) - Khatman-Hajman-Kalva-Surakhani in the Agsu district.

Under the decree, 5.8 million manats will be allocated from the funds provided for the construction and reconstruction of highways in the 2018 state budget to the State Agency of Highways to build the highway Muganli-Ismayilli (seven kilometers) - Khatman-Hajman-Kalva-Surakhani, which connects five settlements with a population of 2,000 people.

The Finance Ministry is instructed to provide financing in the amount indicated in the order, while the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked to resolve issues arising from the order.

