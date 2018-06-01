Azerbaijan's Defense Minister visits frontline units (PHOTO)

1 June 2018 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the leadership of the Defense Ministry visited frontline military units in accordance with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a message.

Hasanov checked the combat readiness of military units, observed the positions of the enemy and gave relevant instructions.

During a meeting with the command staff of the army corpses, the minister emphasized that weapons and military equipment newly transferred to service of the Azerbaijani Army have full compliance with modern standards.

He noted that the process of procurement of various weapons would continue in the future.

Evaluating the situation on the line of confrontation with the enemy, Hasanov conveyed to the military personnel the orders of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the upcoming tasks, as well as the instructions related to the immediate suppression of any provocation of the enemy.

The servicemen, in turn, expressed their readiness for the speedy liberation of the occupied territories.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Azernews Newspaper
