President Aliyev allocates funds for highway construction in Imishli district

1 June 2018 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures to build the Imishli-Yalavaj-Rasullu-Gobaktala-Shahverdili-Bahramtapa-Garaguvendikli highway in the Imishli district.

Under the decree, 5.8 million manats will be allocated from the funds provided for construction and reconstruction of highways in the 2018 state budget to the State Agency of Highways to build the Imishli-Yalavaj-Rasullu-Gobaktala-Shahverdili-Bahramtapa-Garaguvendikli highway, connecting seven settlements with a population of 26,000 people.

The Finance Ministry is instructed to provide financing in the amount indicated in the order, while the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked to resolve issues arising from the order.

