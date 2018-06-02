"Azerbaijan interested in US stance, not statements by bunch of congressmen"

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Fikret Dolukhanov - Trend:

The relations of the US with Azerbaijan are based on the principles of mutual understanding, understanding of Azerbaijan’s value and importance in the region, its role in ensuring the energy security of Europe, political scientist, professor of the Western Caspian University of Azerbaijan Fikret Sadikhov told Trend.

He reminded that US President Donald Trump congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the centenary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and in connection with the launch of the Southern Gas Corridor.

Sadikhov said that despite the existing level of relations between the two countries, a number of congressmen are making hostile statements against Azerbaijan.

In particular, one of the pro-Armenian congressmen, Brad Sherman, who earlier launched an initiative to provide financial support to the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenians of Samtskhe-Javakheti, recently urged Turkey and Azerbaijan to stop the blockade of Armenia and “aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Along with the interests of the Armenians, Sherman has been also very active in advocating for the rights of the LGBT community.

Another pro-Armenian congressman, Christopher Smith, regularly calls for recognition of the so-called Armenian genocide.

Sadikhov noted that Azerbaijan knows whose interests they defend and for whose money they were elected and conduct an anti-Azerbaijani campaign.

“If a bunch of congressmen try to make them look like great strategists who understand what is happening in our region, I think this is of little concern for us and shouldn’t worry us,” Sadikhov said.

He reminded that cooperation at a country level takes place with the executive power, because it is namely the executive power that makes decisions, determines foreign policy priorities and signs agreements.

“In this case, first of all, we are interested in the position and attitude of the White House, the US President Donald Trump, regarding Azerbaijan,” the political scientist said.

On May 30, US President Donald Trump congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the 25th anniversary of the International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the first gas flowing into the Southern Gas Corridor.

Trump noted that Azerbaijan’s prolific oil fields bring stability to world energy markets.

Earlier, Trump, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the Republic Day and the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Trump said that Azerbaijan and the US share a close partnership, working together to solve difficult regional challenges.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also sent congratulations on the occasion of the Republic Day.

