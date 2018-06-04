Statements by some US congressmen against Azerbaijan are foolish attempts to distort country’s economic development – Peter Tase

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Statements of some US congressmen against Azerbaijan are simply foolish attempts to distort the admirable economic development of the country, Peter Tase, US expert on Global Politics and Transatlantic Relations, an adviser to Global Engineering Deans Council and other prestigious International Institutions, told Trend June 4.

“Statements made by Congressmen Brad Sherman (of California) and Christopher Smith (of New Jersey), are simply foolish attempts to distort the admirable economic development and industrial accomplishments of Azerbaijan that are commended by the entire world,” he said.

Over the last five years, Representative Brad Sherman has issued many press releases and interviews defending the Armenian provocations taking place in the line of contact, while fully ignoring the fact that over twenty percent of Azerbaijani sovereign territory is under Armenian occupation and Armenian Armed Forces' provocation is going on a daily basis, noted Tase.

One of the pro-Armenian congressmen, Brad Sherman, who earlier launched an initiative to provide financial support to the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenians of Samtskhe-Javakheti, recently urged Turkey and Azerbaijan to stop the blockade of Armenia and “aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh.”

Along with the interests of the Armenians, Sherman has been also very active in advocating for the rights of the LGBT community.

Another pro-Armenian congressman, Christopher Smith, regularly calls for recognition of the so-called “Armenian genocide”.

Tase noted that this is while the US government fully supports Azerbaijan.

“The United States President Donald J. Trump is a strong advocate of peace and security in the Caucasus Region. In his letter sent to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, we observe President Trump's commitment towards securing Azerbaijan's full territorial integrity and encouraging Baku to continue with its impressive projects in the fields of energy and natural gas supply lines,” he added.

On May 30, US President Donald Trump congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the 25th anniversary of the International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the first gas flowing into the Southern Gas Corridor.

Trump noted that Azerbaijan’s prolific oil fields bring stability to world energy markets.

Earlier, Trump, on behalf of the American people, congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the Republic Day and the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Trump said that Azerbaijan and the US share a close partnership, working together to solve difficult regional challenges.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also sent congratulations on the occasion of the Republic Day.

