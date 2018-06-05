President Aliyev inaugurates Naftalan City Central Hospital (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the Naftalan City Central Hospital.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the hospital.

Health Minister Ogtay Shiraliyev informed the president of the conditions created in the hospital.

The construction of a 60-bed hospital started in 2015 and ended this May. The hospital occupies a total area of 1.2 hectares. The hospital was supplied with the state-of-the-art medical equipment and devices.

President Aliyev then met with representatives of the general public of the Naftalan city and posed for photographs together with them.

