Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev views Defense Ministry’s military campus (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has viewed conditions created at the military campus built for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s military unit.

First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmaddin Sadikov reported to President Aliyev.

The construction of the military campus was launched in January, 2015 and ended in February, 2017.

The military campus features 28 residential and non-residential buildings, headquarters, a canteen, and a 350-car parking lot. All necessary conditions were created for servicemen here.

Extensive landscaping work was carried out and a green area was laid out in the area.

Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev then toured the military campus.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news