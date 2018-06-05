President Aliyev: Azerbaijan to even more reduce dependence on import (Version 3)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

The food security problem will be resolved and Azerbaijan will even more reduce dependence on import, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks June 5 at a meeting with the staff during the opening of Region Agropark LLC in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district.

"I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of the opening of the Goranboy Agropark. This is a wonderful event. This agropark will play a great role in strengthening Goranboy’s economic potential. The state once again rendered its support," said the head of state.

"As you know, the creation of agroparks in Azerbaijan is carried out with the government’s support. The state constantly pays attention and renders support to the private sector."

President Aliyev went on to add that the government has implemented large infrastructure projects on this territory, which was not used at the time.

"There were laid roads, power lines and water pipes, irrigation work was carried out and state-of-the-art equipment was purchased by the government. Part of this equipment is presented here. This is the equipment of the most leading company in the world. Over 40 units of machinery were delivered with the government’s support and leased to the agropark," said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev said that 35 million manats were allocated by the government for the construction of this agropark.

The head of state pointed out that in general, the creation of agroparks in Azerbaijan has gained a wide scope.

Four of the planned 45 agroparks have been put into operation, the president said, adding that these are Yalama, Shamkir, Jalilabad and the one which was opened today in Goranboy district.

"I personally participated in the opening of all four. This once again shows that the state pays great attention and supports this issue," said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev said that 1.4 billion manats will be invested in the creation of these 45 agroparks and part of this amount has already been invested.

The head of state noted that as a result of the establishment and operation of agroparks, the food security issue will be resolved, additional steps will be taken to reduce unemployment, local production will develop, and Azerbaijan's export opportunities will be expanded.

"Because the products that will be grown here are export products. Our policy related to agriculture in the country will be successfully implemented. Great attention is paid to agriculture. Agriculture is one of the priority areas in Azerbaijan. We will further pursue this policy only on the basis of modern technologies and scientific basis," said President Ilham Aliyev.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news