Ilham Aliyev receives UCI president (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the International Cycling Union (UCI) David Lappartient.

David Lappartient expressed satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the UCI BMX World Championships. Stressing that this is an important international sporting event, he said it involves more than 1,500 athletes from 43 countries.

Noting the successful holding of international sporting competitions in Azerbaijan, David Lappartient recalled excellent organization of the opening ceremony of the First European Games in Baku and his participation in it.

Ilham Aliyev, touching upon the importance of the UCI BMX World Championships being held in Baku, expressed gratitude to David Lappartient for supporting the development of cycling in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that holding of the UCI BMX World Championships in Azerbaijan gives impetus to increasing interest in this kind of sport and in general to the development of sports in the country.

During the conversation, the sides noted with satisfaction the rapid development of sports in Azerbaijan, the creation of the most modern infrastructure for various sports in the country.

The parties stressed that important sporting competitions being held in Azerbaijan contribute to the expansion of international cooperation in the sports sphere.

