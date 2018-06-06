Azerbaijan joins UNESCO committee for safeguarding of intangible heritage

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Azerbaijan was elected to one of UNESCO’s most important bodies - Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2018-2022 term, Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan to UNESCO Anar Karimov tweeted on June 6.

Along with Azerbaijan, the Netherlands, Poland, China, Japan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, Jamaica, Togo, Cameroon, Djibouti and Kuwait have also been elected to the Committee.

The Committee was established under the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Members of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage are elected for four years. Half of its members are re-elected every two years.

