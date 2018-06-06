Azerbaijani FM receives Peru's first ambassador to Baku

6 June 2018 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Peru's first ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Milagros Castanon Seoane, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on June 6.

Castanon Seoane presented her credentials to the minister, the ministry said.

Mammadyarov congratulated Castanon Seoane on her appointment as the ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished her success in her future activities.

The ambassador stressed that she would spare no efforts for further development of relations between the two countries.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
European companies see further customs reforms in Azerbaijan as necessary
Economy news 19:57
Azerbaijan liquidates Heybat railway station
Politics 19:19
Bank deposits of Azerbaijani districts’ population increase by 10pct
Economy news 19:18
Senate of Australia once again supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
Politics 19:03
Azerbaijan, Belarus communications operators boosting co-op
ICT 18:52
President Aliyev allocates funds for Mashtaga-Nardaran road reconstruction
Politics 18:33
Azerbaijan sees slight increase in lending
Economy news 17:37
Most European companies ready to reinvest in Azerbaijan
Economy news 17:23
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for June 7
Economy news 17:08
Arab investor buys luxury hotel in Azerbaijan's capital
Economy news 17:07
Azerbaijan joins UNESCO committee for safeguarding of intangible heritage
Politics 17:03
Azerbaijan’s districts record rise in lending
Economy news 16:13
Azerbaijani FM receives outgoing Serbian envoy
Politics 15:17
Karasin: Convention on Caspian Sea to allow resolve many controversial issues
Russia 15:10
Indian Embassy, Rehabilitation Center for Persons with Down Syndrome mark World Environment Day
Society 14:38
Wood Mackenzie says what TANAP needs for future expansion (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 14:29
Bakcell joins career fair for graduates in Ganja (PHOTO)
ICT 14:29
Deposits of individuals show 20-month growth in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:23