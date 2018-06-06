Azerbaijani FM receives Peru's first ambassador to Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Peru's first ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Milagros Castanon Seoane, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message on June 6.

Castanon Seoane presented her credentials to the minister, the ministry said.

Mammadyarov congratulated Castanon Seoane on her appointment as the ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished her success in her future activities.

The ambassador stressed that she would spare no efforts for further development of relations between the two countries.

