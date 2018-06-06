President Aliyev allocates funds for Mashtaga-Nardaran road reconstruction

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures to reconstruct the Mashtaga-Nardaran road in the Sabunchu district of Baku.

Under the decree, 9.5 million manats will be allocated from the funds provided for construction and reconstruction of highways in the 2018 state budget to the State Agency of Highways to rebuild the Mashtaga-Nardaran road, which connects three settlements with a population of 63,000 people.

The Finance Ministry is instructed to provide financing in the amount indicated in the order, while the Cabinet of Ministers is tasked to resolve issues arising from the order.

