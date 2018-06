Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

Trend:

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade has today hosted an Iftar ceremony on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at his residence.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the Iftar ceremony.

The event kicked off with the recitation of verses from the Quran and a Ramadan prayer.

Story still developing

