Professor Nargiz Pashayeva elected ANAS vice president (UPDATE)

8 June 2018 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 16:11)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Rector of the Baku branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, full member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Nargiz Pashayeva has been elected the vice president of ANAS at its general meeting on June 8.

Furthermore, full members of the Academy Ibrahim Guliyev, Isa Habibbeyli, Tofig Nagiyev and Dilgam Tagiyev have been re-elected as vice presidents and Irada Huseynova has been elected as new vice president.

ANAS corresponding member Bilal Bilalov was elected executive vice-president of the Academy.

Thus, Nargiz Pashayeva, Irada Huseynova and Bilal Bilalov have been elected as new vice presidents, and the number of ANAS vice presidents reached seven.

The vice-presidents are elected for five years.

Academic secretaries of ANAS departments have also been elected at the general meeting.

Director of the Information Technologies Institute Rasim Aliguliyev has been elected academician-secretary of ANAS, Academician Ahliman Amiraslanov became academician-secretary of the Biological and Medical Sciences Department, Nazim Mammadov - academician-secretary of the Department of Physical, Mathematical and Technical Sciences, Fakhraddin Gadirov - academician-secretary of the Department of Earth Sciences, Dilgam Tagiyev - academician-secretary of the Department of Chemical Sciences, Nargiz Akhundova - academician-secretary of the Social Sciences Department and Teymur Kerimli - academician-secretary of the Department of Humanities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russian new envoy presents credentials to Azerbaijan's FM (PHOTO)
Politics 18:58
Azerbaijan strengthening information security in public sector
ICT 17:48
Khazar car plant to help introduce new technologies in Azerbaijan: deputy minister
Economy news 17:40
OPEC: Gas production down in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 17:34
Baku telecom operator installs Facebook cache servers
ICT 17:34
Azerbaijan Railways to buy ISO containers via tender
Tenders 17:31
OPEC reveals data on oil reserves, output in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 17:31
AZAL launches Moscow-Lankaran direct flights
Tourism 17:03
EY becomes sponsor of 25th Oil and Gas Conference 2018
Oil&Gas 16:56
Professor Nargiz Pashayeva elected ANAS vice president
Society 16:11
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to raise 350M manats at auction
Economy news 15:43
TAP to help Italy increase its negotiating power with suppliers
Oil&Gas 15:42
Azerbaijani FM meets Gambian counterpart (PHOTO)
Politics 15:40
Ukrainian Kremenchuk refinery buys new cargo of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 15:27
Azerbaijan launches e-service for entry-exit restriction information
Society 14:55
Swiss Stadler reveals time of delivering cars to Azerbaijan for BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 14:49
Azerbaijan-Iran car plant reveals production plans
Economy news 14:46
Azerbaijani-Iranian car plant manufactures first 100 cars
Economy news 14:25