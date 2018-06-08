Professor Nargiz Pashayeva elected ANAS vice president (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 16:11)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Rector of the Baku branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, full member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Nargiz Pashayeva has been elected the vice president of ANAS at its general meeting on June 8.

Furthermore, full members of the Academy Ibrahim Guliyev, Isa Habibbeyli, Tofig Nagiyev and Dilgam Tagiyev have been re-elected as vice presidents and Irada Huseynova has been elected as new vice president.

ANAS corresponding member Bilal Bilalov was elected executive vice-president of the Academy.

Thus, Nargiz Pashayeva, Irada Huseynova and Bilal Bilalov have been elected as new vice presidents, and the number of ANAS vice presidents reached seven.

The vice-presidents are elected for five years.

Academic secretaries of ANAS departments have also been elected at the general meeting.

Director of the Information Technologies Institute Rasim Aliguliyev has been elected academician-secretary of ANAS, Academician Ahliman Amiraslanov became academician-secretary of the Biological and Medical Sciences Department, Nazim Mammadov - academician-secretary of the Department of Physical, Mathematical and Technical Sciences, Fakhraddin Gadirov - academician-secretary of the Department of Earth Sciences, Dilgam Tagiyev - academician-secretary of the Department of Chemical Sciences, Nargiz Akhundova - academician-secretary of the Social Sciences Department and Teymur Kerimli - academician-secretary of the Department of Humanities.

