Iran's culture minister to visit Azerbaijan

8 June 2018 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Sayyid Muhammad Husseini will visit Azerbaijan, the Iranian Embassy in Baku told Trend on June 8.

Husseini will participate in the opening ceremony of the Iranian Culture Week in Baku, scheduled for June 27-July 1, according to the embassy.

Lian Pearl Folk Music Band from Bushehr as well as a theater group from the Iranian province of Hormozgan will perform at the event.

Holding the Azerbaijani Culture Days in Iran and the Iranian Culture Days in Azerbaijan promotes further strengthening of friendship between the two peoples, as well as the development of relations.

The two nations have a common religion and a similar culture, and due to this cultural programs are of great interest.

