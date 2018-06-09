Events in Armenia confirm what Azerbaijan has been talking about for decades: MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The developments taking place in Armenia today are a confirmation of what the Azerbaijani side has been talking about for decades, and this confirms the successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev, MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend.

He noted that as a result of the consistent policy pursued by the President of Azerbaijan, Armenia was isolated from all international projects.

"As a result of the successful policy of Azerbaijan, all the affairs of the fascist junta in Armenia have collapsed and their economy, politics and diplomacy have been destroyed. The developments taking place in Armenia once again show that the far-sighted policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his ideas prove themselves in practice. All this proves that we are moving in the right direction," the Azerbaijani MP added.

As Bakhtiyar Aliyev said, if international organizations join the proposals and appeals of Azerbaijan, and the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved in a timely manner within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, then Armenia will also be able to get out of this disastrous state and will be able to join international projects.

"This is the only way to save the people of Armenia. Otherwise, Armenia will find itself in an even more difficult situation," Aliyev said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news