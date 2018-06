Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkey on June 12 to attend the opening ceremony of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

President Aliyev was welcomed by Turkish Minister of Forestry and Water Affairs Veysel Eroglu and other officials at the Eskisehir Hasan Polatkan Airport.

