President Aliyev: TANAP is another victory of Turkey, Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 19:13)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is another victory of Turkey and Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks addressing the opening ceremony of TANAP in Turkey’s Eskisehir city June 12.

“My dear brother, dear President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Dear presidents, ladies and gentlemen. First of all, I would like to express satisfaction with being on the soil of brotherly Turkey once again. We in Azerbaijan are very glad for Turkey’s success under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey has turned into a great power as a result of President Erdogan’s tireless activity,” said President Aliyev.

The head of state noted that Turkey is a country which determines the world agenda.

“We in Azerbaijan are glad for that. Turkey’s strength is our strength, and our strength is in our unity. We have been demonstrating this unity for many years. Today, it is very difficult to find such countries that are so close to each other and support each other so much. The unity of Turkey and Azerbaijan, their fraternity are important factors for our countries, our peoples, our region and for Eurasia,” he added.

President Aliyev noted that the commissioning of TANAP today is another manifestation of the Turkey-Azerbaijan brotherhood.

“TANAP is another victory of Turkey and Azerbaijan. TANAP is a historic project,” said the head of state.

Story still developing

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news