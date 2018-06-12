Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey meet in Eskisehir

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Eskisehir.

They noted that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are successfully developing in the political, economic and other fields. The presidents stressed the significance of the important global projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Turkey, including TANAP.

They underlined that extensive cooperation was implemented in the field of energy. The heads of state expressed confidence that the bilateral relations will continue to strengthen and expand in all areas.

They exchanged views over the bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

