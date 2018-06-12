Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey meet in Eskisehir

12 June 2018 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Eskisehir.

They noted that friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are successfully developing in the political, economic and other fields. The presidents stressed the significance of the important global projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Turkey, including TANAP.

They underlined that extensive cooperation was implemented in the field of energy. The heads of state expressed confidence that the bilateral relations will continue to strengthen and expand in all areas.

They exchanged views over the bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
TANAP is indicator of trust between Azerbaijan, Turkey - Erdogan
Oil&Gas 20:07
Poroshenko: Ukraine ready to receive gas from TANAP through Bulgaria, Romania
Oil&Gas 19:59
TANAP is most important project of century: Turkish minister
Oil&Gas 19:25
President Aliyev: TANAP is another victory of Turkey, Azerbaijan
Politics 19:13
President Aliyev attends TANAP opening ceremony in Turkey
Politics 18:43
President Aliyev meets BP CEO Robert Dudley in Eskisehir
Politics 18:15
"Polonaise" system adopted by Azerbaijani Army (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 17:55
Presidents of Azerbaijan, Ukraine meet in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 17:10
US official: TANAP is strong additional element for energy security for Turkey, Europe
Oil&Gas 17:06
Azerbaijani president arrives in Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 14:02
Turkish PM: TANAP - a project of peace and stability
Oil&Gas 13:37
Turkey is determined to fight against PKK - Chief of General Staff
Turkey 12:37
Sefcovic hopes TAP to continue to progress with support of three countries involved (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 12:03
Turkish General Staff: Over 30 PKK members killed in northern Iraq
Turkey 11:59
Maros Sefcovic: TANAP’s official opening - "we are turning intentions into reality" (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10:28
SOCAR Fiber project may be integrated with other countries’ cable infrastructure (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:23
Poroshenko to attend TANAP's launch
Business 01:19
Cavushoglu talks on Turkey’s role in implementation of TANAP
Turkey 00:15