Baku, Azerbaijan, June 13

Trend:

In line with the combat training plan for 2018 approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, the country’s Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) crews are improving combat skills, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a message June 13.

The main purpose of training is to improve the skills to control IFVs in difficult terrain and their successful use in real combat conditions.

