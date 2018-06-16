Launch of TANAP is result of President Ilham Aliyev’s political will: MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

Launch of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is the result of diplomatic efforts and political will of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as well as his activity to integrate the Azerbaijani economy into the global economy, Azerbaijani MP Aydin Huseynov told Trend June 16.

The project also shows the economic and political power of Azerbaijan, he said.

“Along with political dividends, the TANAP project will bring stable income to Azerbaijan’s economy; this is a giant that will serve the national economy,” the MP said. “Azerbaijan will receive large incomes both as an exporting country and as a transit country.”

He noted that Azerbaijan is a very reliable country in providing Europe with natural gas.

“This also means that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner and that in the future large investments will be made in the country,” he added. “This project involves many countries, as well as transnational companies. These companies, by operating in Azerbaijan, will invest not only in the oil and gas sector, but also in other spheres.”

The MP noted that this project will expand economic, trade, cultural ties among Azerbaijan and the importing countries.

“TANAP will ensure sustainable development of Azerbaijan, increase its prestige in the world,” he said. “It also means that Azerbaijan is becoming a center of power in the region, a logistics and transport hub in the Eurasian space, and a reliable partner of Europe in energy supply.”

A ceremony to launch TANAP took place June 12 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

TANAP, together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

