Report on presidential election in Azerbaijan presented at PACE

A report on the presidential election held in Azerbaijan April 11 this year has been presented at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

The report has been presented at the PACE summer session in Strasbourg (France) by Viorel Riceard Badea, who led the PACE delegation of 33 people that observed the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

He said that PACE watched the election, and he was a part of the delegation.

The delegation in Azerbaijan was divided into 19 groups that observed the election in Baku and in the nearest districts, he added.

Badea, in particular, noted that the Azerbaijani authorities treated foreign observers very positively and observers weren’t restricted in their activities.

The electoral bodies had the necessary resources to ensure effective preparation for the election and their conduct, Badea added.

The PACE summer session will continue until June 29.

