Chairman of Russian State Duma visits Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

On June 25, a delegation headed by Chairman of State Duma, the lower house the Parliament of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Volodin visited the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The guests were provided with information about the building of the Center and its activities.

It was noted that the activities of the Center are aimed at deep study of the statehood philosophy of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, the ideology of Azerbaijanism, and the heritage of the great leader.

In addition, the Center carries out projects that serve to promoting and popularizing on international arena the history, language, culture and other national riches of Azerbaijan, and to supporting and developing science, education, culture, health, sports, environment and various sectors of the economy.

The Heydar Aliyev Museum, created in the Center, caused great interest among the guests.

Members of the delegation also familiarized themselves with the "Masterpieces of Azerbaijan" exhibition.

The exhibition, which reflects the history and culture of Azerbaijan, demonstrates unique exhibits that reflect the inexhaustible natural riches, the centuries-old history of the country and its cultural heritage. The exhibition displays unique samples of ancient crafts, in particular the Azerbaijani carpet school. The demonstration of copper products is of particular interest. At the exhibition, where Azerbaijani national clothes, ancient coins are demonstrated, sacred books in different languages are also offered to the attention of visitors.

The guests also got acquainted with the "Mini-Azerbaijan" exhibition, which reflects the models of historical and architectural monuments in Baku and regions.

Members of the delegation also got acquainted with the Russian-Azerbaijani historical and documentary exhibition titled "Heydar Aliyev. Identity, Mission, and Heritage".

Vyacheslav Volodin left a note in the memorial book of the Center.

