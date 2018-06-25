Azerbaijani MP: PACE must be careful in statements, decisions

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) must be careful in statements and decisions, Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Fataliyeva said.

Fataliyeva made the remarks at the PACE summer session in Strasbourg, France, June 25.

Speaking about presidential election held in Azerbaijan on April 11, Fataliyeva stressed that Azerbaijan did its utmost to ensure transparency and openness of the election for observers and for those who voted.

"I held meetings with observers,” she added. “We presented the schedule of all meetings related to the election campaign. All candidates had equal rights.”

She stressed that Azerbaijanis clearly expressed their will.

"Let's be consistent in our decisions because of course, it is more important to respect the will of people,” she said. “This is more important than to play political games. PACE must be very careful in statements and decisions and be objective in its assessments, because sooner or later the truth will come out."

The PACE summer session will continue until June 29.

