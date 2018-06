Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation Samad Seyidov has again been elected vice-president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) during the organization’s summer session, according to the information on PACE’s website.

In addition, two new members of the Azerbaijani delegation, Chingiz Ganizade and Nagif Gamzayev were approved as members of the delegation.

