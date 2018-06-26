President Aliyev: Day will come when Azerbaijani flag raised on liberated lands is showcased in military parade on Azadlig Square

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

There will come a day when the Azerbaijani flag, raised on the lands liberated from occupation, will be demonstrated in the military parade on the Azadlig Square, said Azerbaijan’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijan continues to strengthen, added the head of state addressing the military parade on the Azadlig Square in Baku on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces.

"We are on the path of development. All paths, clear horizons are open in front of us. From now on, Azerbaijan will move only on the path of development. Armenia is unable and will not be able to compete with us. The historical justice, international law is on our side. We have economic and military strength and spirit of patriotism. The April victories, the Nakhchivan victories strengthen the patriotic spirit of our army and our people, and once again instill the absolute belief in the Azerbaijani people that today the Azerbaijani army is capable of fulfilling any task and is ready for this,” said the head of state.

President Aliyev noted that in the April 2016 battles and in the 2018 Nakhchivan operation, the Azerbaijani flag was raised on the lands liberated from the occupiers.

"This is of great moral importance. These flags will be demonstrated today at this parade on the Azadlig Square. These flags led our army forward; these are battle flags. Today, these flags fly over the Azerbaijani lands, the lands liberated from the occupation, and have been brought here for this parade. There will come a day when the Azerbaijani flag, raised on the liberated lands that are under occupation today, will be brought to the Azadlig Square and will be demonstrated at a military parade. We should make and are making that sacred day closer,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

