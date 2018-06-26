President Aliyev: Azerbaijan feels very comfortable for its economic potential

26 June 2018 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan feels itself very comfortable for its economic potential, said Azerbaijan’s President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev at a solemn military parade marking the centenary of the establishment of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces.

“Establishing a powerful army requires having a strong economy. We have been working very actively in this regard,” said the head of state.

“No country has developed economically as much as Azerbaijan in the past 15 years. Our economy has grown 3.2 times. Azerbaijan feels itself very comfortable for its economic potential. Azerbaijan is the front runner in the rankings of all leading international organizations. Azerbaijan ranks third among developing countries for its development,” added President Aliyev.

"We live at our own expense and do not get any assistance. There is no need for that. We spend the funds earned by ourselves on solving the country’s main tasks. Army building is in the first place among them. I can say that our military expenditures have increased by 15 times since 2003 until present," President Ilham Aliyev said.

