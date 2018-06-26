President Aliyev: April battles dispelled myth created by Armenia about its army

26 June 2018 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

The fighting capacity of the Azerbaijani army is at the highest level and the modern history shows this, said Azerbaijan’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

"Two years ago, Armenia staged another military provocation against the Azerbaijani people. Our positions were shelled, the civilian population was subjected to aggression, servicemen and civilians fell martyrs. The Azerbaijani army did not leave the aggressor unpunished and gave it an adequate response, put it in place and liberated part of the occupied lands by holding a successful counter-offensive operation. Parts of the Agdere, Fizuli, Jabrail districts were liberated and a 2,000-hectare land was cleared. As a result of the successful counter-offensive operation, the Azerbaijani army currently controls thousands of hectares of land," the head of state said at a solemn military parade marking the centenary of the establishment of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces.

President Aliyev noted that today Azerbaijani soldiers serve in the trenches dug by Armenians in Azerbaijani lands, in the occupied territories.

"Our flag is waving on the Leletepe height. Our flag is waving on the mountains in Agdere. We have liberated strategic heights, and this gives us a very big advantage. The April fights are our glorious victory. The Azerbaijani soldiers, officers, generals, the Azerbaijani army showed real heroism, professionalism and valor. They once again showed that the Azerbaijani people will not accept this occupation and once again showed that the fairy tales Armenia has been telling about its army for many years turned out to be a myth. We dispelled this myth. We broke through and destroyed their "line of defense" created for years. The April fights are a glorious page of our history,” said President Aliyev.

