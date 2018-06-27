"Azerbaijani army under Ilham Aliyev's leadership taken decent place among other armies"

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

The Azerbaijani army under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, supreme commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, has taken its decent place among the other armies of the world, Azerbaijan’s defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov said at a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the centenary of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

Since its establishment day, the Azerbaijani army passed a glorious way of development, he noted.

“In 1918, the liberation of Azerbaijan territories, in particular Baku, from occupation by the Caucasus Islamic Army, which was comprised of the units of the friendly and brotherly forces from Turkey and the Independent Azerbaijan Corps engraved golden letters in our history,” he said. “Furthermore, in 1920, the Azerbaijani army gained tremendous success in averting the Armenian aggression against the territorial integrity of our country.”

“In 1991, Azerbaijan National Army was founded after the proclamation of the independence of our nation for the second time, and important progress has been made in the sphere of the army-building process,” he added. “The national leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation of the modern army-building process in Azerbaijan.”

“In a short period of time, our army transformed to a force capable to fulfill any task assigned to it,” he said. “As emphasized by the supreme commander-in-chief, the army-building is very important for our state.”

Azerbaijan’s defense minister noted that constant development of defense and combat capability of the Azerbaijani army, modernization of the material and technical hardware, as well as improvement of the social welfare of the military personnel are key areas in this policy.



“The internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan have been occupied by Armenia,” he said. “The world community and international organizations recognize and support the territorial integrity of our country, and defend the fair stance of Azerbaijan. However, Armenia ignores the international norms and continues its occupation policy.”

“The care and attention to our army and its personnel shown by our nation, state and its president, supreme commander-in-chief of the armed forces serve to a single purpose, which is to restore the territorial integrity of our country by liberating our territories from the Armenian occupiers, make a contribution to the restoration of peace and stability in the region,” he added.

He noted that the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan has been extending and developing its cooperation with many countries as well as international organizations year by year.

“Today, despite serious security challenges face our country, the Azerbaijani army contributes to international peace and security by taking part in peacekeeping operations,” he said.

