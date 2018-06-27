New stage beginning in development of relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan - MP

27 June 2018 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey were democratic and transparent, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend June 27.

He said that during the period of leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey achieved great economic and political success.

“Under his leadership, Turkey’s credibility in the international arena has been further strengthened,” Nasirov said. “Erdogan’s victory in the elections means further strengthening of Turkey’s security and expansion of the opportunities for Ankara in the international arena as a center of power. In the result of this victory, we will see more consistent and decisive steps of Turkey in the fight against international terrorism.”

The MP reminded that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev became the first head of state who congratulated Erdogan after the preliminary results of the elections were announced. Nasirov added that this once again proved strong ties and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“In the future, a new stage will begin in the development of friendly and fraternal relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan in order to further strengthen them,” the MP said.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24.

According to preliminary counting of votes, Erdogan gathered 52.58 percent of the votes in the presidential election, said the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK).

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) settled for 30.64 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.30 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) - 8.39 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi, SP) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent of the votes.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc called "People's Unity" (Cumhur Ittifaki) (Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP]) gained 53.65 percent of the votes, the bloc called "People's Alliance" (Millet Ittifaki) with the participation of CHP, SP and "Iyi Parti" - 33.96 percent, and HDP - 11.69 percent. The remaining parties gained 0.07 percent of the votes.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament by 295, MHP-48, CHP-147, İyi Parti - 43, and HDP - 67 MPs.

SP and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Qatari ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 17:29
Demand exceeds supply for Azerbaijani Central Bank’s notes
Economy news 17:23
OSCE MG co-chairs and Belarus FM mull Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:04
Two Turkish servicemen killed in shootout with PKK
Turkey 16:36
Logistics center in Turkey’s Kars province 60% ready
Economy news 16:34
Uzbek craftsmen aim to attract visitors in Baku with unique shop
Tourism 16:30
"Azerbaijani army under Ilham Aliyev's leadership taken decent place among other armies"
Politics 16:14
Azerbaijani president receives senior bureau official of US Department of State
Politics 16:07
Azerbaijan, Vietnam may create joint ICT companies (Exclusive)
ICT 15:57
Private sector key to formation of innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan: expert
ICT 15:10
Azerbaijani startups should focus on international market, says expert
ICT 15:00
Moody’s assigns counterparty risk ratings to 5 Azerbaijani banks
Economy news 15:00
US company receives license for oil and gas exploration in Turkey
Oil&Gas 14:54
Azerbaijan steps up introduction of direct regulation of insured road accident events
Economy news 14:22
TAP, IGB consortiums to ink co-op agreement
Oil&Gas 13:39
Turkey sees increase in number of registered Israeli companies
Economy news 12:47
New appointment in State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan
Economy news 12:41
Volume of funds spent on SGC projects revealed
Oil&Gas 12:29