New stage beginning in development of relations between Turkey, Azerbaijan - MP

Presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey were democratic and transparent, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend June 27.

He said that during the period of leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey achieved great economic and political success.

“Under his leadership, Turkey’s credibility in the international arena has been further strengthened,” Nasirov said. “Erdogan’s victory in the elections means further strengthening of Turkey’s security and expansion of the opportunities for Ankara in the international arena as a center of power. In the result of this victory, we will see more consistent and decisive steps of Turkey in the fight against international terrorism.”

The MP reminded that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev became the first head of state who congratulated Erdogan after the preliminary results of the elections were announced. Nasirov added that this once again proved strong ties and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“In the future, a new stage will begin in the development of friendly and fraternal relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan in order to further strengthen them,” the MP said.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24.

According to preliminary counting of votes, Erdogan gathered 52.58 percent of the votes in the presidential election, said the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK).

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) settled for 30.64 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.30 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) - 8.39 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi, SP) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent of the votes.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc called "People's Unity" (Cumhur Ittifaki) (Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party [MHP]) gained 53.65 percent of the votes, the bloc called "People's Alliance" (Millet Ittifaki) with the participation of CHP, SP and "Iyi Parti" - 33.96 percent, and HDP - 11.69 percent. The remaining parties gained 0.07 percent of the votes.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament by 295, MHP-48, CHP-147, İyi Parti - 43, and HDP - 67 MPs.

SP and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

