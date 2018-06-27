Deputy FM of Afghanistan due in Azerbaijan for ICG meeting

27 June 2018 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

A delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Hekmat Khalil Karzai will arrive in Azerbaijan to attend the meeting of the International Contact Group (ICG) on Afghanistan, to be held June 28 in Baku, the Afghan Embassy in Azerbaijan said in a message June 27.

At the meeting organized by Azerbaijan, the partner countries will discuss issues of achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier, Hikmet Hajiyev, spokesman of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, told Trend that Baku will host the ICG meeting on Afghanistan June 28.

The ICG is a platform for discussions on assistance to the development of Afghanistan and the region in which it is located. The ICG was established in 2009, bringing together 60 states and organizations, including Azerbaijan. Together with Afghanistan, Germany acts as co-chair of the ICG.

Hajiyev noted that about 90 representatives of ICG member countries and international organizations will participate in the upcoming meeting, adding that representatives of government and non-government organizations of Afghanistan are also expected to participate in the meeting.

Azernews Newspaper
