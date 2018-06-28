Azerbaijan: ICG interested in co-op to resolve conflict in Afghanistan (PHOTO)

28 June 2018 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The International Contact Group on Afghanistan (ICG) is a very important political platform, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov said in his opening speech at the ICG meeting in Baku June 28.

"Our joint task is to achieve the goals of peace and security in Afghanistan and beyond. The International Contact Group is interested in cooperation in resolving the conflict in Afghanistan," he said.

The deputy minister noted that Azerbaijan is happy to help and cooperate in this issue, and to continue joint efforts. "I am also glad we are doing this for a friendly and brotherly country," he said.

Azimov noted that Azerbaijan and Afghanistan have a common history and culture, and expressed hope that the peoples of the two countries will communicate even more closely with each other.

The deputy minister also touched upon the upcoming election in Afghanistan. "We believe the parliamentary election, to be held in October in Afghanistan, will be well organized and its results will serve to strengthening of stability. Also, the election will create a good platform for the next presidential election," Azimov said.

Today, Baku is hosting a meeting of the International Contact Group on Afghanistan.

The ICG is a platform for discussions on assistance to the development of Afghanistan and the region in which it is located. The ICG was established in 2009 bringing together 60 states and organizations, including Azerbaijan. Together with Afghanistan, Germany is a co-chair of the ICG.

