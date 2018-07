Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Governor General of Canada Julie Payette.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the national holiday of your country, Canada Day. On this auspicious day, I wish you and the friendly people of Canada everlasting peace and prosperity," reads the congratulatory message.