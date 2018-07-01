Russian military expert: Azerbaijan, Russia make joint efforts to solve most complicated issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia are making joint efforts to resolve the most complicated issues, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko said at the conference "Azerbaijan is Russia's only ally in the South Caucasus". "Russia and Azerbaijan are making joint efforts to resolve the most complicated issues. This is the fight against international terrorism and other threats. Our unity is not directed against anyone,” he said.

He pointed out that the two countries should understand how to ensure stability and security in the South Caucasus. "Azerbaijan is a sovereign and strong state and no one can put pressure on it," the expert said. Korotchenko noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news