Russian military expert: Azerbaijan, Russia make joint efforts to solve most complicated issues

1 July 2018 20:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Russia are making joint efforts to resolve the most complicated issues, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko said at the conference "Azerbaijan is Russia's only ally in the South Caucasus". "Russia and Azerbaijan are making joint efforts to resolve the most complicated issues. This is the fight against international terrorism and other threats. Our unity is not directed against anyone,” he said.

He pointed out that the two countries should understand how to ensure stability and security in the South Caucasus. "Azerbaijan is a sovereign and strong state and no one can put pressure on it," the expert said. Korotchenko noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Swiss Stadler reveals time of delivering cars to Azerbaijan for BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:47
Jojug Marjanli hosts ‘Azerbaijan - Russia's only ally in Caucasus’ conference
Politics 16:44
Political analyst: Relations with Azerbaijan for Russia come to fore
Politics 16:22
Political analyst: Azerbaijan - Russia's main strategic partner in Caucasus
Politics 16:14
Iran, Russia need to set up joint bank (Exclusive)
Business 14:27
Turkey’s ex-president congratulates Azerbaijan’s president
Politics 13:45
Best moments of Azerbaijan and Baku gymnastics championships (PHOTO)
Society 13:26
Armenia has aggressive military doctrine and continues to pursue militaristic policy, Baku says
Politics 12:53
Iran, Russia finalizing talks on construction of vaccine production unit– official
Business 12:36
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:37
Azerbaijani mobile operator now offering free roaming email service
ICT 07:16
Turkmenistan needs Azerbaijan, Turkey to get its gas to Europe - expert
Oil&Gas 07:05
Ilham Aliyev congratulates Burundian counterpart
Politics 06:46
Azerbaijan, Vietnam may create joint ICT companies (Exclusive)
ICT 30 June 21:39
Uzbekistan begins assembling Chelyabinsk tractors
Economy news 30 June 18:07
AGF carries out great work to develop, promote gymnastics: spectator
Society 30 June 17:56
US hit Iran where it hurts most
Commentary 30 June 17:01
Minister: If Karabakh conflict not solved in nearest future, Armenia will face Azerbaijani Army's power (PHOTO)
Politics 30 June 16:37