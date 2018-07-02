President Aliyev: High level of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations - gratifying

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

“I cordially congratulate you on the national holiday of Belarus - Independence Day,” President Aliyev said. “Today friendly Belarus successfully follows the path of strengthening independence and sovereignty, improvement of public administration and political system. The country’s consistent social and economic development is practical confirmation of the purposefulness of the chosen policy.”

“The high level of the Azerbaijan-Belarus bilateral relations, reflecting the desire of the two countries to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, intensify the strategic partnership for the benefit of our friendly peoples, is particularly gratifying,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“I wish you robust health, happiness, success, and peace and prosperity to Belarus people," President Aliyev said.

