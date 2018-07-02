President Aliyev: High level of Azerbaijan-Belarus relations - gratifying

2 July 2018 21:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

“I cordially congratulate you on the national holiday of Belarus - Independence Day,” President Aliyev said. “Today friendly Belarus successfully follows the path of strengthening independence and sovereignty, improvement of public administration and political system. The country’s consistent social and economic development is practical confirmation of the purposefulness of the chosen policy.”

“The high level of the Azerbaijan-Belarus bilateral relations, reflecting the desire of the two countries to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, intensify the strategic partnership for the benefit of our friendly peoples, is particularly gratifying,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“I wish you robust health, happiness, success, and peace and prosperity to Belarus people," President Aliyev said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Tank units of Azerbaijani armed forces involved in exercises carry out tasks (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:00
Azerbaijan's exporters receive subsidies worth over 2M manats in 2018
Economy news 19:14
Azerbaijan discloses approximate commissioning timeframe of solar power station in Sumgait
Oil&Gas 18:41
Losses of Azerbaijan’s banking sector decreasing
Economy news 18:05
Opening date of Azerbaijan’s first trade house in EU revealed
Economy news 17:52
Russia-Azerbaijan-Turkey-Iran format - potentially strongest in region
Economy news 17:45
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 3
Economy news 17:17
UN ready to assist Azerbaijan in achieving SDGs
Politics 17:17
More appointments at Azerbaijani Culture Ministry’s departments
Society 17:17
Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences announces tender for maintenance work
Tenders 17:16
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s district seeking for companies to repair roads via tender
Tenders 17:15
Drills continue: Azerbaijan’s troops moving to operational areas (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:03
Azerbaijan increases exports of fruits and vegetables
Economy news 17:00
Armenia should implement int'l organizations' decisions on Karabakh - Russian official
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:28
Azerbaijani banks start to invest more in securities
Economy news 15:24
Azerbaijan’s AzeriCard to buy technical equipment via tender
Tenders 14:52
Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan to support fruit and vegetable producers
Economy news 14:10
Prices for precious metals vary in Azerbaijan
Economy news 14:07