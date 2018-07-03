Azerbaijan sets up commission to investigate cross country power blackout (UPDATE)

3 July 2018 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 14:37)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the establishment of the state commission July 3 in connection with the accident that occurred at one of the substations of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC.

According to the order, the commission is headed by the country’s first deputy prime minister. Energy minister was appointed deputy chairman. Interior minister, minister of emergency situations, prosecutor general, head of the State Security Service, president of Azerenergy OJSC, chairman of Azerishiq OJSC, head of the Executive Power of Mingachevir, director of the Institute of Physics of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan were appointed members of the commission.

The state commission was charged with investigating of the reasons of the accident and informing the president of Azerbaijan, determining and taking immediate measures to eliminate the consequences of the accident and systematically updating the president about the conducted work.

Together with the Interior Ministry and the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Prosecutor General's Office was instructed to conduct immediate measures to investigate the causes of the accident and bring the perpetrators to justice. The order will come into force from the date of signing.

A failure of the equipment, which led to an accident in the power supply system, occurred on the night from July 2 to July 3 at one of the substations of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant in Mingachevir city.

Following the incident, supply of electricity to 39 cities and districts of Azerbaijan, including Baku and Ganja, was interrupted. As a result of immediate measures, the supply of electricity was mainly restored after a few hours.

