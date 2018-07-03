Finland’s foreign trade minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Anne-Mari Virolainen will visit Azerbaijan on July 5, said a message from Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The topics of discussion during the visit will include the bilateral relations and trade between Finland and Azerbaijan, said the message.

“Preparations are underway for meetings with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev,” said the ministry.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on March 24, 1992.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news